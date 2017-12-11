Introducing Live Process monitoring in Datadog

In order to add greater depth and detail to your full-stack monitoring, Datadog is introducing a new way to explore, inspect, and monitor every process across your distributed infrastructure. That’s every PID, on every host, in one place.

We love tools like htop for real-time process monitoring, but SSH-ing into a server to run command line diagnostics quickly becomes unwieldy when your infrastructure comprises hundreds or thousands of hosts. Building on our recent release of Live Containers, our new Live Process view enables open-ended debugging and inventory management for massive, distributed systems, while preserving the features we depend on in our trusty system tools.

With Live Processes, you can query all your running processes, filter and group them using tags, and drill in to see process-level system metrics at two-second granularity.

Going deeper

We already help monitor your infrastructure and applications with our more than 200 integrations, which faithfully collect work and resource metrics from your systems. But often, after drilling down, you find that some system resource is saturated on a host. You can bounce the host and move on, but in order to prevent the issue from happening again, you need a deeper level of understanding and visibility.

