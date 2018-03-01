Introducing Ivanti Workspace Control 10.2

Since the RES acquisition by Ivanti in July 2017, we have been busy! You might have seen the tweets, discussion and blog from Jon Rolls about our strategy in the User Workspace Management business. Well, the dust has settled, and I am happy to announce the release of the first version of RES ONE Workspace as part of the Ivanti family: now rebranded and renamed as Ivanti Workspace Control v10.2.

RES is now Ivanti

As you probably know, RES had a number of rebrands and product name changes over the years. This time it is slightly different as we have also tweaked the look and feel to make it look and feel more a part of the Ivanti product family.

When you install or upgrade product components, you will immediately notice the new color scheme:

If you look at the splash screen when launching the Windows Console or a user session, it did not change that much since the v10.1 release:

Other components, like the Windows Console…

… and the Management Portal are now also styled in line with other products in the Ivanti product portfolio.

We are working in the background to rebrand the other components of Workspace Control too.

