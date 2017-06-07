Introducing Ericom Shield for Secure Browsing
Meet Joe CISO, the information security professional responsible for protecting the organization from all cyber threats, including ransomware, drive-by downloads and zero-day exploits. With the complexity and volume of new threats launched daily, Joe knows that conventional web security measures such as antivirus, secure web gateways, and firewalls just aren’t enough. He needs a new approach that can augment his defense-in-depth enterprise security architecture, while allowing the business to operate as usual.
Find out how CISOs like Joe can easily mitigate web-borne threats, while allowing employees to enjoy a seamless and native web browsing experience—on any device.
To learn more, visit: www.EricomShield.com
This video is from the fine folks at Ericom Software
