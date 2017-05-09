Listen to “Introducing Entisys360 Workspace Cloud and IGEL Managed Endpoints Podcast with Dane Young, CTP – Episode 279” on Spreaker.

In episode 279, Douglas Brown interviews Dane Young, Virtualization Practice Manager at Entisys360. Douglas and Dane discuss Entisys360’s new Workspace Cloud offering, what it is, the design, what it means to us, along with how they have incorporated IGEL’s UMS management software and end-point devices in to the offering.

IGEL’s end-point management solutions in technical detail. Matthias explains what’s, the why and how, and all in deep technical detail! Learn the technical ‘how’ behind why everyone is talking about IGEL!

About Entisys360 Workspace Cloud

At Entisys360, we believe that digital workspaces should function in a way that maximizes uptime, promotes optimal productivity, and performs in accordance with our clients’ business requirements. The Entisys360 Workspace Cloud solution goes beyond Infrastructure-asa-Service and Desktop-as-a-Service, and is a robust Workspace-as-a-Service offering that delivers on ‘cloud first’ business priorities by:

Providing anytime access to applications, desktops and mobility via any device, from anywhere in the world

Supporting migration of on-premises apps to the cloud, all while minimizing the pain typically associated with updating antiquated virtual infrastructure technologies

Leveraging core Citrix technologies hosted entirely by Entisys360 and delivered as a service

Providing on-demand scalability that addresses unpredictable changes in the business and consumption patterns

Shifting the burden from CAPEX costs to the more predictable OPEX costs

Read the Entisys360 Workspace Cloud Solution Overview Brief: http://www.entisys360.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/e360_workspace_cloud_032017_f.pdf

Learn more at: http://www.entisys360.com/solutions/desktop-transformation/workspace-cloud/

About IGEL Technology

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

For more information on IGEL, visit http://www.igel.com. To download the IGEL UMS or the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/

About Dane Young

DANE YOUNG (@youngtech) is a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), VMware vExpert and EUC Champion, and technology enthusiast. Dane is the Virtualization Practice Manager at Entisys360 in Northern California specializing in application, desktop, and server virtualization technologies from Citrix, Microsoft and VMware. Dane maintains a virtualization focused blog that can be found at http://tech.daneyoung.com. He has obtained a number of technical certifications from Citrix, Microsoft, and VMware. Dane currently holds Master of Business Administration and Management Information Systems degrees. You can learn more about Dane at http://www.daneyoung.com.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet / phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!