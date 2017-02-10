Introducing Docker Datacenter on 1.13 with Secrets, Security Scanning, Content Cache and more

It’s another exciting day with a new release of Docker Datacenter (DDC) on 1.13. This release includes loads of new features around app services, security, image distribution and usability.

Check out the upcoming webinar on Feb 16th for a demo of all the latest features.

Let’s dig into some of the new features:

Integrated Secrets Management

This release of Docker Datacenter includes integrated support for secrets management from development all the way to production.

This feature allows users to store confidential data (e.g. passwords, certificates) securely on the cluster and inject these secrets to a service. Developers can reference the secrets needed by different services in the familiar Compose file format and handoff to IT for deployment in production. Check out the blog post on Docker secrets management for more details on implementation. DDC integrates secrets and adds several enterprise-grade enhancements, including lifecycle management and deployment of secrets in the UI, label-based granular access control for enhanced security, and auditing users’ access to secrets via syslog.

Image Security Scanning and Vulnerability Monitoring

