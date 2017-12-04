Introducing Docker Community Leaders – Formerly Known as Meetup Organizers

As we continue to grow, we’ve been thinking of ways to better serve the Docker community and give more visibility and recognition to the people who don’t just organize events, but who also teach, mentor and volunteer in their community.

What’s New?

New name! These folks don’t just organize meetups, they are leaders, mentors, teachers, speakers, and volunteers in their local community.

New mascot! About time right? What better animal than the social dolphin to represent this amazing group! Our community leaders are pros at juggling several tasks and filling multiple roles at the same time.

New Docker Community Events site! We’ve brought the community to docker.com making it easier than ever for you to find a local event! Learn more here.

They spoke and we listened

At each DockerCon, we host a Summit for our Meetup Organizers to make connections, review best practices, and give feedback on what we’re doing well and what we can do better. In Austin, the group reviewed their program as a whole, and came to the decision that the title Meetup Organizer didn’t fully encompass the complete role they played in their local community. After the conference, we continued the conversation, and they reached a decision. Moving forward, Docker Meetup Organizers will now be known as Docker Community Leaders.

What’s it like being a Community Leader?



Via the fine folks at Docker.