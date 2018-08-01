Home Data Center Introducing ControlUp 7.2: Virtual Expert Enhancements, Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor Management, Rapid IT Assessment, and a Killer Resource Optimization Report!




If you’ve used ControlUp, you know its power to help monitor, troubleshoot and analyze your IT infrastructure. We just raised the bar again with ControlUp 7.2.

We will publish more details in the coming weeks, but here are some highlights of this release.

Virtual Expert Auto-Generated Views for Root Cause Analysis

Modern IT environment is a patchwork of virtual and physical systems from multiple vendors. ControlUp has always helped find root causes by connecting to each system, “normalizing” the monitored data, and presenting your complex environment in a clean, logical view. When a metric is in the “red status”, you can follow the issue by double-clicking across your entire infrastructure from screen to screen. During this investigation process, wouldn’t it be cool if each screen you’re jumping into automatically restructured itself to present data that’s most relevant to the specific “red status” you are investigating?

Well, that’s exactly what the Virtual Expert in 7.2 does! When you double-click on a stressed metric, the column list, column list order, column sorting, and row sorting of the new screen is auto-generated to best match the issue you are investigating. For example, you double-click on a cell with unusually high CPU usage, Virtual Expert will automatically configure the new screen to display the processes running inside that session, and sort it by CPU consumption in highest to lowest sort order. How cool is that?

Read the entire article here, Introducing ControlUp 7.2: Virtual Expert Enhancements, Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor Management, Rapid IT Assessment, and a Killer Resource Optimization Report!

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.

Data Center
Desktop
Management
Monitoring
News
ControlUp
ControlUp Smart-X Software Solutions Ltd. The designer and developer of ControlUp – A Super Console for TS and VDI providing a powerful real time performance grid with extensive management capabilities. Established in 2009, by a team of IT experts who have been active in the field of Server Based Computing and System Administration for more than a decade, Smart-X innovative software solutions solve some of the most complex and common problems faced by System Administrators in every industry.

