Introducing Azure Database for PostgreSQL and Azure Database for MySQL
Develop with open source databases? We’ll show you the new community-based PostgreSQL and MySQL databases for Azure, including its dynamic scalability to meet the performance needs of your apps in seconds, high availability that eradicates the need to set up replicas, Azure Service Integration to add intelligence to your apps. We finish up with how to get up and running while using your existing developer tools and frameworks.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.