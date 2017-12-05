AWS Systems Manager provides a unified user interface that allows you to view operational data from multiple AWS services and automate operational tasks across your AWS resources.

With AWS Systems Manager, you can create logical groups of resources such as applications, different layers of an application stack, or production versus development environments. You can select a resource group and view its recent API activity, resource configuration changes, related notifications, operational alerts, software inventory, and patch compliance status. You can also take action on each resource group depending on your operational needs. Systems Manager provides a central place to view and manage your AWS resources, so you can have complete visibility and control over your operations.

Amazon EC2 Systems Manager is now a part of AWS Systems Manager. The combination of these operational features with grouped resources and insights helps you shorten the time to detect and resolve operational problems.

AWS Systems Manager is available in US East (Northern Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), US West (Northern California), Canada (Central), South America (Sao Paulo), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), Europe (London), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), and Asia Pacific (Sydney) public AWS regions.

Read the entire article here, Introducing AWS Systems Manager

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.