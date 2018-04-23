Introducing AWS Blockchain Templates for Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric

With AWS Blockchain Templates, you can deploy Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric frameworks using managed and certified AWS CloudFormation templates. AWS Blockchain Templates allow you to focus on building your blockchain applications instead of spending time and energy on manual setup of your blockchain network.

AWS Blockchain Templates deploy the blockchain framework you choose as containers on an Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) cluster, or directly on an EC2 instance running Docker. Your blockchain network is created in your own Amazon VPC, allowing you to use your VPC subnets and network Access Control Lists. You can assign granular permissions using AWS IAM to restrict which resources an Amazon ECS cluster or Amazon EC2 instance can access.

