Introducing Amazon EC2 C5d Instances

Amazon EC2 C5d instances deliver C5 instances equipped with local NVMe-based SSD block level storage physically connected to the host server. These instances are a great fit for applications that need access to high-speed, low latency local storage like video encoding, image manipulation and other forms of media processing. It will also benefit applications that need temporary storage of data, such as batch and log processing and applications that need caches and scratch files. With the option of NVMe-based SSD instance storage, C5 customers now have additional storage choices for their most compute-intensive workloads.