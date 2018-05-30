Introducing Amazon EC2 C5d Instances
Amazon EC2 C5d instances deliver C5 instances equipped with local NVMe-based SSD block level storage physically connected to the host server. These instances are a great fit for applications that need access to high-speed, low latency local storage like video encoding, image manipulation and other forms of media processing. It will also benefit applications that need temporary storage of data, such as batch and log processing and applications that need caches and scratch files. With the option of NVMe-based SSD instance storage, C5 customers now have additional storage choices for their most compute-intensive workloads.
Amazon EC2 C5d instances are available in the US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), and Europe (Ireland) AWS Regions. These instances are available in 6 sizes, with 2, 4, 8, 16, 36, and 72 vCPUs and provide up to 1800 GB of NVMe based SSD instance storage. Amazon EC2 C5d instances are purchasable as On-Demand, Reserved or Spot Instances.
To get started, visit the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI), and AWS SDKs. To learn more, visit the Amazon EC2 C5 instance page.
