The Open Source and Standards team is focused on making open source succeed at every level: community management, development, event management… Every aspect of open source can be improved for any project.With that mission in mind, a new section of our site is dedicated to hosting “evergreen” knowledge articles and links that will guide free and open source software project participants to better practices.

The impetus for the creation of this section was to find a more permanent home for great campaigns like Stormy Peters’ #osscommunities challenge:

“Help us collect community knowledge by blogging about the weekly community management theme. This week’s theme is Encouraging New Contributors.

Read the entire article here, Introducing a New Repository of Open Source Knowledge – Red Hat Open Source Community

via the fine folks at Red Hat.