Interview with Gary Quinn of Falconstor at VMworld Barcelona 2016
Barry Coombs of ComputerWorld and Define Tomorrow talks to Gary Quinn of Falconstor (CEO) at VMworld 2016 in Barcelona. They discuss the show, the ever changing storage market and what makes Falconstor different
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
