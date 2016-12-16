Home Storage Interview with Gary Quinn of Falconstor at VMworld Barcelona 2016

Interview with Gary Quinn of Falconstor at VMworld Barcelona 2016

Interview with Gary Quinn of Falconstor at VMworld Barcelona 2016

Barry Coombs of ComputerWorld and Define Tomorrow talks to Gary Quinn of Falconstor (CEO) at VMworld 2016 in Barcelona. They discuss the show, the ever changing storage market and what makes Falconstor different

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.

 

More Resources:

Storage
Videos
