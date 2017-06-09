Interop ITX 2017 fireside chat with VMware’s Chris Wolf Video
At Interop ITX 2017 VMware’s CTO of Global Field and Industry, Chris Wolf, conducted a fireside chat with Information Week’s Susan Fogarty around VMware’s customer-centric approach to innovation, containers, cross-cloud operational and management considerations, Internet-of-Things (IoT), the progress of VMware Cloud on AWS, security and more.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
