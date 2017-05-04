This book examines the Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Analytics from a technical, application, and business point of view.

Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook describes essential technical knowledge, building blocks, processes, design principles, implementation, and marketing for IoT projects. It provides readers with knowledge in planning, designing, and implementing IoT projects. The book is written by experts on the subject matter, including international experts from nine countries in the consumer and enterprise fields of IoT. The text starts with an overview and anatomy of IoT, ecosystem of IoT, communication protocols, networking, and available hardware, both present and future applications and transformations, and business models. The text also addresses big data analytics, machine learning, cloud computing, and consideration of sustainability that are essential to be both socially responsible and successful. Design and implementation processes are illustrated with best practices and case studies in action. In addition, the book:

Examines cloud computing, data analytics, and sustainability and how they relate to IoT

overs the scope of consumer, government, and enterprise applications

Includes best practices, business model, and real-world case studies

Hwaiyu Geng, P.E., is a consultant with Amica Research (www.AmicaResearch.org, Palo Alto, California), promoting green planning, design, and construction projects. He has had over 40 years of manufacturing and management experience, working with Westinghouse, Applied Materials, Hewlett Packard, and Intel on multi-million high-tech projects. He has written and presented numerous technical papers at international conferences. Mr. Geng, a patent holder, is also the editor/author of Data Center Handbook (Wiley, 2015).

Learn More and Buy Now