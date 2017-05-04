IT Books
Home IT Books Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook

Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook

0
Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook
0

This book examines the Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Analytics from a technical, application, and business point of view. 

Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook describes essential technical knowledge, building blocks, processes, design principles, implementation, and marketing for IoT projects. It provides readers with knowledge in planning, designing, and implementing IoT projects. The book is written by experts on the subject matter, including international experts from nine countries in the consumer and enterprise fields of IoT. The text starts with an overview and anatomy of IoT, ecosystem of IoT, communication protocols, networking, and available hardware, both present and future applications and transformations, and business models. The text also addresses big data analytics, machine learning, cloud computing, and consideration of sustainability that are essential to be both socially responsible and successful. Design and implementation processes are illustrated with best practices and case studies in action. In addition, the book:

  • Examines cloud computing, data analytics, and sustainability and how they relate to IoT
  • overs the scope of consumer, government, and enterprise applications
  • Includes best practices, business model, and real-world case studies

Hwaiyu Geng, P.E., is a consultant with Amica Research (www.AmicaResearch.org, Palo Alto, California), promoting green planning, design, and construction projects. He has had over 40 years of manufacturing and management experience, working with Westinghouse, Applied Materials, Hewlett Packard, and Intel on multi-million high-tech projects. He has written and presented numerous technical papers at international conferences.  Mr. Geng, a patent holder, is also the editor/author of Data Center Handbook (Wiley, 2015).

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
IT Books
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Maximizing SQL Server availability is a double-edged sword. In a perfect world, every user in every organization would have every system available 100% of the time. But as companies face the costs and logistics to make that happen, the opportunity arises for important dialogue between IT professionals and executives to determine how best to increase […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493856927_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – May 2017

          Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at Agenda “101” – NetScaler Web application Firewall: Protect your applications from attack at the highest level “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler 12: New software, new […]

          read more
          Acceleratio

          Advanced features for PowerShell users – SysKit Webinar

          1493711685_maxresdefault.jpg

          Bitdefender Presentation for XenTegra

          1492981334_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware FlexApp Basic Overview Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video