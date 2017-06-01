IT Books
Home Applications Internet of Things and Big Data Analysis: Recent Trends and Challenges Book

Internet of Things and Big Data Analysis: Recent Trends and Challenges Book

0
Internet of Things and Big Data Analysis: Recent Trends and Challenges Book
0

Chapter One: Overview of Internet of Things (IoT): This chapter describes the definition of IoT. The term Internet of Things (IoT) or Internet of Everything (IoE) is still ambiguous. There is no single unified definition of what it really is. However, it can be defined by elaborating what it can provide. The Internet of Things is thought to be the next evolution of the Internet as it provides a networking infrastructure allowing for trillions of devices to collect data and communicate with each other to make processed smart decisions. Chapter Two: Challenges and Applications of (IoT): This chapter discusses some of the major IoT applications that have the potential to bring transformation in our future trends. The rapid development of these applications is expected to face numerous challenges. This chapter brings key challenges into focus and discusses potential barriers that could impede the rapid adoption of IoT. Chapter Three: Explosion of Data (Big Data): This chapter elaborates on data management, which requires the process of transferring data in an efficient way, upon the user’s demand. Therefore, the right data must reach the right user at the right time, in order to be valuable. Data comes from many different sources, i.e. web apps, sensor networks and many others. This data needs to be collected, categorized, stored, and analyzed in order to get an insight of its content and hence present it in an efficient way. Chapter Four: Boosted Prediction Analysis for Big Data: Prediction techniques represent a useful tool for knowledge discovery in a massive and complex healthcare dataset. In this chapter, a prediction model has been designed and implemented which analyzes medical records of patients and provides information for decision making in health institutes. The proposed model consists of three primary stages, the first being preprocessing data that focuses on preparing the information for the mining process. Chapter Five: IoT Security: This chapter outlines existing security approaches being used for IoT, together with the weaknesses they inherit. Since the security of IoT communications could be addressed in the context of the communication protocol itself, we focus on existing protocols and mechanisms used to secure communications involved in this vital subject. Chapter Six: Threat Taxonomy for Cloud of Things: In this chapter we present a comprehensive threat model which is then utilized to create a first-ever threat taxonomy for the Cloud of Things. This taxonomy outlines different security and privacy threats faced by this nascent technology and can be used as the basis for further research on security and privacy in the Cloud of Things. Chapter Seven: Smart Homes Based On Smart Cities’ Design Patterns: This chapter reviews smart cities for the Internet of Things. It discusses maximizing the efficiency of distribution and consumption of energy from one point of view and a vision for smart cities in the future from another point of view. Moreover, it presents the design for a smart home and ends up with a proposed system, as a case study. Chapter Eight: Social-Sensor Networks: This chapter deals with the integration of Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) and Social Networks. Nowadays, WSNs have caused a paradigm shift in our society. They have become a popular mean of communication among people. Many aspects of our lives are significantly related to the WSNs, such as communication, transportation, military, and agriculture. Chapter Nine: 5G Driving Global IoT: This chapter explores the IoT literature in terms of the communication technology involved: 4G-LTE-A. Additionally, an outline for improving the IoT of future keys in current cellular systems is discussed. This work exhibits how the current 4G LTE-A frameworks can contribute to the design of smart cities. Furthermore, an overview of 4G and 5G is presented.

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
IT Books
Management
Networking
Security
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Migrating existing applications to the cloud can take weeks, if not months to complete. By moving your existing applications to AWS, you can take immediate advantage of: security, reliability, instant scalability and elasticity, isolated processes, reduced operational effort, on-demand provisioning and automation. But how do you migrate your existing applications to AWS without re-architecting? In […]

        read more
        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          maxresdefault.jpg

          VeeamON 2017 Party Video – New Orleans

          Veeam Software knows how to throw a party and the VeeamON 2017 party raised the bar! Generations Hall in New Orleans was home to this year’s celebration. Don’t miss VeeamON 2018 in Chicago! Visit https://www.veeam.com/veeamon This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          hqdefault.jpg

          The Denver Broncos experience 24/7/365 Availability with Veeam Software – Video

          1495901437_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN713 Video – Achieving secure XenApp and XenDesktop environments with Smart Check

          1495900757_maxresdefault.jpg

          Dell EMC World 2017 Video – Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video