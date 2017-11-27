Intel and HPE Deliver IoT-Driven Business Modernization

With the Internet of Things (IoT), many people think of sensors, devices, and web communication. But they often miss something just as important: the holistic convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). OT encompasses a wide range of components such as infrastructure, monitoring systems, and other system enablers. This includes supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor networks, gateway computers, sensors and devices, and includes people, processes as well.

IT systems interface directly with people, and include desktop computers, mobile devices, and servers. The merging of sensors and devices with enterprise applications results in high-value IoT solutions, and requires IT and OT systems converge into a cohesive unit.

Challenges of IoT

Enterprises have growing interest in IoT to achieve value around data and analytics. Desired results include greater business value, innovation, efficiency, and cost and waste reduction through additional automation. IoT promises to engage customers and deliver new user experiences across industries.

