Intel and AMD Just Delivered Two Great Reasons to Upgrade Your Data Center

Think of it as a multiple choice test, with no wrong answers. Intel last week launched its new Skylake Xeon CPUs. AMD last month launched their next-generation EPYC CPU. These are both great options that strengthen the case for upgrading your server infrastructure now.

Whichever path you choose, the latest CPU improvements bring a boost to the value of accelerated computing. Fast CPUs let the work that should be done on serial processors get done quickly and not be limiting to the overall application performance.

This allows your GPU to handle all the number crunching without being held up.

And in the post-Moore’s law era, accelerated computing offers a path to big performance gains. Those gains, in turn, fuel rapid innovation in AI, scientific breakthroughs and visualization and data and analytics.

It’s an approach being used by the biggest web companies — Amazon, Baidu, Facebook, Google — serving hundreds of millions of people every day. It’s one being used by teams of researchers doing cutting-edge science. And it’s becoming a key tool for Fortune 500 companies looking to lead, rather than lag behind, the disruptions being caused by AI.

Upgrade Your Data Center and Reduce Costs

