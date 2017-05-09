Intel AMT Vulnerability – Define Tomorrow

What is Intel AMT (Active Management Technology)?

Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) is hardware and firmware technology for remote out-of-band management of personal computers, in order to monitor, maintain, update, upgrade, and repair them.

How this vulnerability works?

You can remotely commandeer and control computers that use vulnerable Intel chipsets by sending them empty authentication strings.

The vulnerability in question allows privilege escalation on an Intel PC with the AMT functionality enabled. However, what has made it dangerous is that Intel AMT can normally (as a feature) be accessed remotely due to its “out-of-band capabilities,” when the computer is shut down but still has access to electricity. Therefore, a sophisticated attacker may be able to cause significant damage to a PC or network by exploiting those powerful capabilities.

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group