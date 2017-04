VMware Horizon 7.1 extends the use of Instant Clones to creating RDSH Farms. As a key component of the JMP (Just-in-Time Management Platform) this provides several key benefits, including simplified RDSH image management, faster delivery and maintenance. Learn about the benefits this brings, how it works and see a demo of Instant Clones for RDSH in action.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.