Installing Microsoft Office 2016? Here’s Some Tips!

Recently the VDI Like a Pro team surveyed the State of the VDI/SBC union 2017. From the 600 respondents, we learned that many organizations are now migrating from Microsoft Office 2010 to version 2016, skipping the 2013 version altogether (if they haven’t implemented it already).

We can also safely conclude that LibreOffice and OpenOffice have not made it to the enterprise level, two years ago they managed to get almost 2% market share, but this year it dropped below 1% although they report to have some .

From the 41.83% that have already made the move to the latest version and through our own validation tests—available for free in all Login VSI 4.x downloads since July 2016—we know that this can sometimes be a painful process, wherein most Admins look at the compatibility of their ‘beloved’ macro’s and other add-ons, but often forget about the performance factor.

That’s why today I’d like to share three tips that make migrating to Office 2016 as easy as possible, while keeping the optimum end-user experience.

