Citrix released the Linux VDA back together with the XenDesktop 7.6. At the moment of writing the article Citrix released version 1.4 of the Linux VDA. For previous version Citrix released a PDF with the installation and configuration steps, for 1.4 this is currently only available in the edocs. Unfortunate both available options are not fully complete, are missing some steps (for some environments) and/or are using not the best commands or steps. Luckily I was at a customer with lots of Linux knowledge and we got is sorted pretty quickly. In this article I will write down the steps we configured the Linux VDA.

As I’m a Linux noob I add as much as possible information, with Linux knowledge you probably can skip several steps. I’m also using the default Linux Red Hat installation for this article, but I noticed that especially Linux techies use different install basis. I will use RedHat 7, there are (big) differences between RedHat 6 and RedHat 7.

Preparation

Actually the installation is mostly about configuring Linux configuration correctly and setting-up the Active Directory connection for Linux. Let’s start with those steps.

Before we can start we need to ensure that YUM is preconfigured as this part is used a lot during the manuals. For YUM to function it needs to be registered to a repository. Most companies will probably have their own library, but you can use the Red Hat repository as well. You need to register to the repository by using the command subscription-manager register, followed by subscription-manager attach.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Installing and configuring Citrix XenDesktop Linux VDA 

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.

          Share this video