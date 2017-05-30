Insanely Simple DaaS on Microsoft Azure – Workspot Solution Brief
Workspot + Azure changes everything about Desktop-as-a-Service
If you’re considering Microsoft Azure, you’ll want to read on for critical information that will aid your decision-making. Workspot, the leading provider of cloud-native VDI 2.0, has already solved the problem of costly and complex VDI. With Workspot, organizations of all sizes can deploy virtual desktops in as little as 60 minutes – not weeks or months – while drastically reducing CapEx. We’ve also responded to the growing demand for a better way to do desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). Our close partnership with Microsoft allows us to offer the industry’s only cloud-native, multi-tenant DaaS solution for Azure. With Workspot on Azure, we’ve completely re-imagined how DaaS is deployed and managed so you can realize significant benefits in performance and flexibility, as well as reduced CapEx and OpEx. Simply put, Workspot offers an integrated service on Azure that provides the simplest and fastest path to adopting VDI on Azure.
