Insanely Simple DaaS on Microsoft Azure – Workspot Solution Brief
VDI 2.0: VDI Simplified 10x
Workspot’s founders are end-user computing experts who were deeply involved in development of the first generation of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) at Citrix and VMware. When they had seen enough of the pain experienced by customers deploying these first-generation solutions, they decided to start from scratch. Workspot was founded with the goal of building a nextgeneration solution that solves the cost and complexity issues causing so many VDI implementations to stall and ultimately fail.
This solution brief addresses on-premises VDI deployment scenarios, although customers may deploy Workspot VDI on-prem, on Azure, or both. For more details about Workspot desktop-as-a-service (DaaS 2.0) on Azure, read the DaaS 2.0 solution brief.
VDI 1.0 IS HISTORY
A legacy data center (servers, storage, and networks) is optimized for server workloads – tens to hundreds of VMs with 80% reads. A VDI workload can easily have thousands of VMs with 80% writes. So it’s not surprising that so many companies have the experience of VDI workloads breaking their legacy data center optimizations.
