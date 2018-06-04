Home Applications Innovation and making progress! Liquidware, you’ve heard about these guys before, right?

Even though I’m no longer employed by Liquidware, I still very much like the technology and people involved. In today’s post, I want to highlight some of the major product updates they have launched throughout the last couple of months – it’s pretty impressive. If you are going to be at E2EVC (Amsterdam) next week, make sure to stop by their session, I’ve picked up a glimpse and it’s going to be good. It’s on Saturday at 10:50 and goes by the session name: Go Hybrid. Applications, Profiles, and Data accessible via On-prem and Cloud. Presented by David Bieneman – Co-Founder and CEO of Liquidware.

During my time at LW, I was/we were regularly updated on what was going on from a technology/roadmap perspective. It goes without saying that I won’t be able to disclose any of that information today, having signed an NDA and all. However, I can tell you that based on what they have released up till now, there’s some really good stuff still to come. And knowing these guys a little now, I’m also confident that they have already added multiple new milestones to work towards.

Below you’ll find a couple of excerpts/highlights from their online documentation, product release maps and such. I’m sure you might be aware of some features and/or functionalities already, though I won’t be surprised if you’ll pick up some new information here and there as well.

