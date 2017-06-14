Yay! You’re Not Dead!

Those were the ever so sweet words Steve Lawton heard on March 9, 2015 as his family celebrated his “Alive Day.” The day exactly a year following his near fatal skiing accident.

When Lawton arrived at the hospital the day of his accident after coming out of his skis and plowing straight into a tree at 45mph, he had a Glascow Coma Score of three, the lowest possible score. To give you an idea, 87 percent of patients arriving at the hospital with a GCS of three either do not survive or remain in a vegetative state permanently.

In addition to the head trauma, he had collapsed lungs, eleven total broken bones including 6 broken vertebrae and a myriad of other injuries. The doctors told his wife on the day of the accident that they weren’t sure if he would survive. “He’s as sick as he can be and still be alive, and he is going to get worse before he gets better,” they said.

Read the entire article here, Influence is a Synonym for Leadership

via the fine folks at Dell