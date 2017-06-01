Industry experts chat about cloud computing and digital business

I prefer listening to a panel of experts instead of just one speaker. As long as the panel has experts with different backgrounds and perspectives, I can usually obtain valuable insights that I sometimes miss in my day-to-day circle of influence.

This type of interaction is why I thoroughly enjoyed the CrowdChat on cloud computing and digital transformation, hosted by Wikibon, a community of practitioners and consultants that share free, advisory knowledge on technology and business systems.

Not only did the CrowdChat present 88 experts in a mere one-hour time frame – with their rapid-fire comments flying across my screen – Wikibon also managed to keep it organized and on track. A moderator skillfully led the online discussion, focusing industry luminaries and encouraging ever-deeper insights.

