Industry experts chat about cloud computing and digital business
I prefer listening to a panel of experts instead of just one speaker. As long as the panel has experts with different backgrounds and perspectives, I can usually obtain valuable insights that I sometimes miss in my day-to-day circle of influence.
This type of interaction is why I thoroughly enjoyed the CrowdChat on cloud computing and digital transformation, hosted by Wikibon, a community of practitioners and consultants that share free, advisory knowledge on technology and business systems.
Not only did the CrowdChat present 88 experts in a mere one-hour time frame – with their rapid-fire comments flying across my screen – Wikibon also managed to keep it organized and on track. A moderator skillfully led the online discussion, focusing industry luminaries and encouraging ever-deeper insights.
