Industry 4.0: The Industrial Internet of Things Book

Explore the current state of the production, processing, and manufacturing industries and discover what it will take to achieve re-industrialization of the former industrial powerhouses that can counterbalance the benefits of cheap labor providers dominating the industrial sector. This book explores the potential for the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), and Smart Factory technologies to replace the still largely mechanical, people-based systems of offshore locations.

Industry 4.0: The Industrial Internet of Things covers Industry 4.0, a term that encapsulates trends and technologies that could rewrite the rules of manufacturing and production.

What You’ll Learn:

Discover the Industrial Internet and Industrial Internet of Things

See the technologies that must advance to enable Industry 4.0 and learn what is happening today to make that happen

Observe examples of the implementation of Industry 4.0

Apply some of these case studies

Discover the potential to take back the lead in manufacturing, and the potential fallout that could result

Who This Book is For:

Business futurists, business strategists, CEOs and CTOs, and anyone with an interest and an IT or business background; or anyone who may have a keen interest in how the future of IT, industry and production will develop over the next two decades.

