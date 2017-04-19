No one goes into the Internet of Things (IoT) alone. A new partnership between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and General Electric is poised to help the industrial sector enter the next generation of IoT connectivity and data analytics. Two new hybrid cloud technologies deliver processing power to the edge where data originates, and install the flexibility of the cloud within onsite data centers.

The industrial sector typically includes lots of “things”—machines, sensors, supply chains, etc. Collecting and analyzing data from these individual components can provide valuable insights that allow industrial organizations to adapt faster to changing conditions, which can decrease waste, increase safety, promote cost savings, and support higher revenue.

Industrial environments present unique challenges

While IoT is perhaps the most useful and immediately applicable to the industrial sector, the industrial sector has specific characteristics that can make a full IoT implementation challenging—or in some cases impossible.

Read the entire article here, Industrial IoT starts with a smarter edge

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.