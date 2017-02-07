Industrial IoT adoption is challenging, but manufacturers are paving the way

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)—also known as Industry 4.0—is about more than just increasing efficiency and flexibility of production, according to a survey of 200 delegates at the Industry of Things World conference in Berlin. Industrial IoT is also about advancing production processes, introducing new forms of cooperation in the supply chain, and delivering innovative ways of commercializing products and services.

But successful transformation also requires cultural change, which can be particularly difficult in established companies. When asked about the biggest obstacles for adopting IIoT, 40% of respondents named their company’s culture. Corporate culture among their customers was also cited as a barrier by 30% of respondents.

Industrial IoT adoption on the rise

Industrial IoT is about closing the gap between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) in order to digitally integrate manufacturing processes both within and between factories. Yet this is a key challenge today, with 38% naming missing standards and 28% citing lack of technologies/solutions as the primary stumbling blocks of Industrial IoT adoption.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.