Industrial digitization and IoT discoveries at HPE Discover

HPE Discover in Madrid (Nov 28-30) showed the maturing of HPE’s IoT capabilities building on the Aruba “mobile first” and Edge compute foundations in Edgeline. Throughout the Discover zone there were multiple demos from HPE and partners. IoT was everywhere, just as it should be because IoT is one of the key enablers for digitization in businesses. IoT is a part of mainstream business.

IoT everywhere was demonstrated in the new partnership with ABB which goes beyond simple measurements and data analysis into the whole manufacturing process equipping manufacturer’s applications with intelligence all the way from the edge. This will make outcomes more and more valuable as customers turn sensor data into insights and action to increase the efficiency and flexibility of their industrial processes and drive business innovation. This partnership is a great new example of HPE’s partner based approach to IoT.

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.