Industrial Browsers to the Rescue!

How Browsers Can Ease the Transition to Modern Mobile Platforms

While planning for the end of life of the aforementioned legacy Microsoft platforms is likely underway, there are commercially viable solutions that can help ease the transition to modern mobile platforms. Industrial browsers have been architected to incorporate critical data-capture technologies that are critical to the infrastructure and workflows in warehouse environments. When considering that many of the aforementioned legacy Windows applications are terminal screens, using an industrial browser is a logical means of porting legacy applications to modern mobile platforms; not only do these solutions support for custom keyboards and the hardware interfaces that are a necessity in warehouse operations (e.g., barcode scanning, signature capture, and RFID) they offer an opportunity to alleviate the pain of rewriting legacy applications, and will dramatically simplify the transition to new mobile platforms.

Bringing existing terminal emulation, telnet, and web applications to modern mobile platforms is inevitable. Industrial browser solutions can make modernizing host applications seamless, as they are able to automatically convert a host application’s text interface and deliver the modern touchscreen experience that a growing segment of your workforces is beginning to expect. Furthermore, these solutions have been designed to be customized so that onscreen keypads are intuitive; they also provide future-proof functionality, by enabling administrators the ability to deliver new enhancements that can speed business-critical workflows. The image below details the mobile modernization opportunities available that are available in warehouse deployment environments.

