This independent review of the Goliath Logon Simulator for VMware Horizon is republished on our blog with permission from Rob Beekmans, CCE-V, VCP5.5, VCP5-DT, VCAP-DTD, MCSA2012, vExpert, vExpert EUC Champion Member. The original post appears on Rob’s blog, EUC, UEM, Mobility and Monitoring.

Goliath Technologies has offered a logon simulator for Citrix both hosted and on-premises. They renamed the hosted version last year to reflect the real purpose of it. I wrote some articles on Goliath technologies in the past so if you want to understand what they offer read the following articles;

Now they introduced a new simulator, one for VMware Horizon. Now you can pro-actively test your VMware VDI environment with Goliath.

Let me give you a quick introduction in what they offer, the pictures you will see are given to me my Goliath (I asked for them so I could write this blog). So no worries this is no sales article just me showing you what is on the market. I’m planning to write a comparison article on VMware Logon simulators like I did for Citrix – Citrix logon simulator: What are vendors bringing to market? A comparison white paper in a nutshell but time is a bit hard to find right now.

Read the entire article here, Independent Review of GLS for VMware Horizon by Rob Beekmans, vExpert EUC Champion

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies