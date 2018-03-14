Johan van Amersfoort has been part of the IT World for roughly two decades. Since 2005, Johan has been focusing specifically on VMware products and has obtained the vExpert certification, distinguished in VCIX/VCAP’s (5/6) on Data Center and Desktop & Mobility, received the VMware EUC Champion award for two consecutive years, and ultimately reached his goal of becoming a VMware Certified Design eXpert. Read Johan’s blog here.

By: Johan van Amersfoort

Goliath Technologies has been a strong player in the Citrix ecosystem for quite a while now with multiple products such as their Performance Monitor, Application Monitor and Netscaler Monitor. The solutions already had support for VMware vSphere to monitor virtual machines and the physical infrastructure, and since the newest version, the Goliath Performance Monitor also supports VMware Horizon. In this post I would like to highlight some of the features which I think can have a great benefit in VMware-based VDI solutions.

LOGON MONITOR

Let me first tell some more about one of the use cases of the Goliath Performance Monitor; the logon monitor. Everyone who manages Virtual Desktop Infrastructures knows that user experience starts with the logon process. At one of the projects I worked before, end users were used to waiting for at least 5 minutes before they were logged in. After entering credentials, they went for coffee. When they came back, they were able to work. So, when the logon time was reduced to nearly 20 seconds, I had a very happy customer. Monitoring the logon process is important to avoid a bad user experience. That’s where Goliath Technologies steps in with their logon monitor. The logon monitor focusses on the different steps of the logon process and gives a detailed overview of these different steps.

Read the entire article here, Independent Review: New Goliath Performance Monitor for VMware Horizon

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.