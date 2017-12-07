Independent Research Firm Names VMware a Leader in Enterprise Mobility Management

VMware Workspace ONE, powered by AirWatch, Ranks Highest in Current Offering and Market Presence Categories

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Mobility Management, Q4 2017, evaluating enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendors. The report profiled 13 vendors and VMware’s digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE™ powered by AirWatch®, scored the highest in the current offering and market presence categories.

According to the Forrester Wave report, “VMware’s product is distinct at several levels, including its broad support for traditional and emerging endpoints, such as ChromeOS and smart glasses, and its unification of virtual apps with native, SaaS and web apps in a single enterprise app store, enabled with single-sign on (SSO).”

Workspace ONE goes beyond traditional EMM as it enables customers to manage all enterprise devices — mobile, desktop and IoT — from a single, user-centric platform and adopt a holistic unified endpoint management (UEM) framework. The integration of AirWatch UEM technology into the Workspace ONE platform reimagines PC lifecycle management processes as now laptops and desktops can be updated over-the-air regardless of if they are on or off the corporate network or domain, enabling real-time, lower-cost management. Furthermore, Workspace ONE combines UEM with identity management and Windows virtualization so customers leverage a single platform to both manage any endpoint and securely access any application including SaaS, native, internal web and virtual apps and desktops.

VMware recently released results from its annual study on the impact of the Digital Workspace on businesses and found empowering employees with business apps can lead to measurable gains in culture, decision-making, personal productivity, and morale. Workspace ONE makes it easier for employees to access the apps they need through an identity-defined app catalog that can be accessed from any corporate-owned or personal device. Following a consumer-simple SSO process, employees gain instant access to all their apps — cloud, native, web and virtual — from the Workspace ONE app, enabling consistent productivity from wherever they choose to work.

“We’re proud to have Forrester recognize VMware as a leader in EMM. In our view, Workspace ONE is distinguished for its ability to manage all endpoint platforms as well as its unification of UEM with identity management and Windows virtualization,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “We continue to see tremendous customer adoption of Workspace ONE as organizations realize they must invest in a modern management platform that connects traditionally siloed platforms and management tools to provide a seamless experience for employees.”

