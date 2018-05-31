Increase Disaster Recovery Resources ROI

Sometimes, it can be difficult to get budget to enhance or upgrade Disaster Recovery (DR) resources. Organizations are hesitant to spend money on things that do not get used often, or even at all if you are lucky. Unfortunately, in today’s IT climate, DR is more important than ever. In the last few years, many organizations have become acquainted with disasters, whether they be natural or man-made, like the dramatically growing incidents of ransomware attack.

One of Veeam’s newest solutions, Veeam Availability Orchestrator, or VAO, can help increase the usability of a DR environment in many ways. First and foremost, VAO enables businesses to reduce the time, cost and effort associated with planning for and recovering from a disaster. Unlike most DR tools, it also produces highly-detailed, customizable documentation which can be automatically sent to key stakeholders and can be used for DR compliance.

At the heart of VAO is something we call the Failover Plan. The Failover Plan is the steps that will be taken for a group of Virtual Machines during a disaster. VAO comes with many Plan Steps out of the box, such as verifying applications like IIS, SQL, Exchange, and SharePoint. Custom Plan Steps can also be created, which means existing DR scripts can be leveraged as needed for all other applications critical to your business.

Via the fine folks at Veeam.