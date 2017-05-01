With the new release of Login PI the API is updated. This API can be leveraged to enabled integrations with other solutions, allowing you to have a centralized solution to view the performance of all your environments.

To enable others, we have created a prototype for a Splunk App which is fully integrating with Login PI. This Login PI Splunk App will collect the statistics from Login PI and display this in a beautiful dashboard.

What is Splunk?

“Splunk Enterprise monitors and analyzes machine data from any source to deliver Operational Intelligence to optimize your IT, security and business performance. With intuitive analysis features, machine learning, packaged applications and open APIs, Splunk Enterprise is a flexible platform that scales from focused use cases to an enterprise-wide analytics backbone.”

Read the entire article here, Include user experience in Splunk with Login PI

via the fine folks at LoginVSI