In the Hybrid Cloud, datasets must follow applications, not the other way around… and many are doing it wrong
The definition of Hybrid Cloud may differ by implementation type or vendor, but a common description is that a Hybrid Cloud connects two discrete computing platforms sharing the ability to execute and burst the same set of applications and workloads.
These disparate computing platforms typically provide different consumption models (buy vs. rent) that should be chosen based on application and business requirements across service level agreements, performance, availability, cost, geolocation, CAPEX vs. OPEX, and so on.
From a hybrid cloud architectural perspective, the IT team manages the on-prem components (typically the organization’s data centers) while 3rd party hosting service providers manage the off-prem components (typically the cloud-based data center). This delineation is obviated at the fabric level (compute/memory/storage/networking) where deployments behave intrinsically as if there were a single unified platform or OS. Some authors allude to the beginning of the Cloud OS.
Whereas computing and memory are largely addressed with conventional resource scheduling (DRS) and live migration techniques, storage properties such as capacity and performance have not been entirely addressed in a Hybrid Cloud context.
