Throughout the last couple of months, I have published multiple articles on blog.liquidware.com. As you might have noticed, two of them were in Dutch. Since many of you have been asking what I wrote about, this post will address some of the challenges you will encounter when dealing with multiple versions of the Windows Operating System, including multiple versions of Windows 10 which was one of the main topics throughout my last (Dutch) article.

Yes, Windows 10 will stay Windows 10, even when you upgrade to the latest version. However, from a technical point of view, things do tend to change from time to time. While at first, this might not seem like a big deal, in practice this does tend to cause issues and potentially keeps your users from being productive.

What happens

When a user logs in to a virtual or physical desktop – or a Windows server system in the case of a Hosted Shared Desktop solution – his or her user profile will be one of the first things loaded onto the system.

Read the entire article here, In detail. Windows 10, the one OS to rule them all – Except it's NOT

