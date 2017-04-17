It’s been a busy news week. We announced on Wednesday, April 12, that we just acquired former Ivanti One partner, Concorde Solutions!

Based on Reading, U.K., Concorde helps manage complex software license agreements associated with products like those offered by Oracle, Microsoft, VMware and IBM. Their SaaS-based solutions provide increased visibility, enabling organizations to take control, reduce risk, and save money.

Last year, Concorde joined our Ivanti One partner program and we began working with them to integrate our offerings. Earlier this year, Ivanti began selling Concorde under the name Ivanti License Optimizer.

“With this acquisition, Ivanti is advancing its lead in SAM by filling a critical unmet need within the greater ITAM ecosystem,” said Ivanti CEO Steve Daly. “By bringing together Concorde’s software licensing expertise and Ivanti’s asset intelligence and endpoint management capabilities, we’re providing customers total asset management from a single point of control. Due to our close collaboration over the past year, we will be able to offer customers immediate access to the enhanced portfolio of solutions.”

Read the entire article here, In Case You Haven’t Heard, Ivanti Just Acquired UK-Based Concorde Solutions

via the fine folks at Ivanti.