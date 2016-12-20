Improving website performance using Citrix NetScaler

Most of the time when I come into existing NetScaler deployments, it is often only deployed as a simple load balancer to do SharePoint / Exchange or some web front-end, while that is of course a viable option this can also be done with other viable options such as HAProxy, Nginx Plus and so on, but the advantages to NetScaler is how it can do web optimization to improve web application performance on existing web stuff without doing any changes to the existing code base.

Now this isnt magic, for most of the feature is use a set of differnent commonly used optimization features which are also pretty common in most web-servers today. So for instance if we look at a Windows Server 2016 IIS, the TCP settings for instance are default to LAN connection and not out to the internet, so we need to have some form of feature which adjustes the TCP traffic depending on if it is LAN traffic or WAN traffic, so what does the NetScaler bring to the table?

Caching (Caching static content on the NetScaler for faster access to data)

HTTP Compression (Compressing HTTP content using either Deflate or GZIP)

SSL Optimization (Doing SSL offloading, using different policies, multiplexing to different backend resources)

TCP Optimization (Differnent TCP profiles, with custom congestion algoritm, increases buffer size)

Rewrite / Reponder policies (To redirect users to correct start URL, give better error description on 404 errors, redirect users based upon AD group)

Front-end optimization (Optimize javascript, resize and compress graphicical content,

Domain Sharding (an option if HTTP/2 is not an option)

HTTP/2 (Binary based transfer instead of old HTTP 1/1 which is text based improved transfer time)

