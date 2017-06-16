Summer is here, which means folks are trying to look their best. Time to work out, diet, and get a new hairdo!

Well, here at Devolutions, instead of working on our tan or hair, we’re hard at work making Remote Desktop Management look even better. And that’s why the latest version 12.5 includes several improvements; one of my favorites is the update we’ve made to the Inventory Report.

The Inventory Report, which is located under Tools – My Inventory, lets you choose from a list of required information (see screenshot below). It then generates a report detailing the inventory of your host computer.

Read the entire article here, Improved Remote Desktop Manager Feature: Inventory Reports

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys