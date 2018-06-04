Improved Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 Feature: Templates

I could easily spend the next few months highlighting all of the new and improved features in Remote Desktop Manager 13.5. But today, I’ll wrap things up with a look at how we’ve improved the templates. Let’s start with a quick recap of the template function.

Using Templates in RDM

Templates let you create pre-defined configurations for tasks like: adding preconfigured entries, using the Quick connect feature, opening entries as a template and creating an import wizard. You can create local templates that are only for you, or shared templates that are saved in your database and can be accessed by all users in your data source.

Keep in mind that, by default, users are not allowed to create or manage templates. To change this, you’ll need to grant permission via the Management section of the Data Source permissions.