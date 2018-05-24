Improved Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 Feature: Repositories

A few months ago, I wrote about one of my favorite features in Remote Desktop Manager: repositories.

These wonderful things are basically smaller compartments in a single database, and they make it easy to manage a large number of entries without diminished performance. Plus, since you technically aren’t breaking up the database, you can still maintain a single set of users, security groups and roles — which means less administration. How great is that?

Since I know that many of you love repositories as much as I do, you’ll be happy to know we’ve made some improvements and this feature is now even better! Here’s what you can look forward to in Remote Desktop Manager 13.5: