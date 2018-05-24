Improved Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 Feature: Repositories
A few months ago, I wrote about one of my favorite features in Remote Desktop Manager: repositories.
These wonderful things are basically smaller compartments in a single database, and they make it easy to manage a large number of entries without diminished performance. Plus, since you technically aren’t breaking up the database, you can still maintain a single set of users, security groups and roles — which means less administration. How great is that?
Since I know that many of you love repositories as much as I do, you’ll be happy to know we’ve made some improvements and this feature is now even better! Here’s what you can look forward to in Remote Desktop Manager 13.5:
Repositories Dropdown Menu
In the past, when switching between repositories, you had to click the database ellipsis, scroll down the list of all databases, select the database repository you wanted to use, and click OK. No, it wasn’t a difficult task. But it wasn’t all that efficient either. So we’ve tightened up the workflow. Now, you can rapidly switch between repositories using the repository dropdown menu, which is at the bottom of the navigation pane.
Via the fine folks at Devolutions