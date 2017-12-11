If you’ve started exploring the new RDM 13, you may be wondering what we’ve done with the feature that allowed you to share favorite sessions and entries with other users. Yes, that’s right, I said “allowed” instead of “allows” — because this feature is no longer available. What’s the deal?

Here’s the story: based on feedback from our amazing community of IT pros (that would be YOU), we realized that the option to share favorites wasn’t really helpful. After all, favorites are unique to each person, just like bookmarks in a browser.

However, instead of eliminating this feature, we hit the reset button and made it more useful in three ways:

1. Flag as Favorite

Now when you right-click a session, you can choose to “Flag as Favorite.” This adds it to the preferred sessions/entries in your Favorites treeview tab.

Read the entire article here, Improved Feature in Remote Desktop Manager 13: Favorites

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.