0
Healthcare organizations have some of the most mobile workforces anywhere. As doctors, nurses, and technicians move from room to room, building to building, or campus to campus, they need fast, secure, and reliable workstations to log on to in order to do their jobs efficiently.

To accomplish this, many Imprivata and Liquidware Labs healthcare customers are delivering secure virtual and physical desktops with Single Sign On, robust User Environment Management, and Application Layering capabilities. I recently worked with the product management team at Imprivata to publish documentation in order to share with the world how dozens of healthcare organization are using our solutions together. Our combined solutions ensure a seamless sign-on and login experience for tens of thousands of users in production worldwide.

Imprivata OneSign gives care providers fast and easy access to their desktops and EHR solutions such as Epic, Cerner, and Paragon by McKesson. By combining desktop virtualization with single sign-on, hospitals can provide clinicians with a roaming desktop that follows them throughout the day – increasing their productivity.

Read the entire article here, Imprivata and Liquidware Labs ProfileUnity Deliver Efficient and Secure Sign on Solutions for Healthcare | Liquidware Labs Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

 

Categories:
Desktop
Liquidware Labs
Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.
