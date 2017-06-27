Imaging Windows 10 and getting to one Golden Image
Through years of trial and error, I’ve cemented some of my personal best practices for desktop imaging that I’d like to share with all of you in this article. Although the technologies are very different, my practices for creating golden images of physical desktops and virtual desktops have many things in common.
Now, by no means am I suggesting this is industry best practice or even that you should follow my lead – I’m just sharing my methods. Maybe you do some of the same things yourself, feel free to leave feedback on our site.
Not So Bare Image
While I do like to keep my desktop image as bare as possible, I do make some exceptions:
- For patching purposes, I like to put Microsoft products in the image.
- I install our organization’s standard version(s) of .NET Framework e.g. 3.5 SP1 (as a feature) and 4.6.2 Full.
- I install all relevant versions of Visual C++ Redistributable.
Read the entire article here, Imaging Windows 10 and getting to one Golden Image
via the fine folks at FSLogix
