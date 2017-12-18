Image Optimization Tools Comparison Matrix
This article offers an image optimization tools comparison matrix and shows you where these tools overlap each other and what separates them.
The optimization tools being compared are:
- Citrix Optimizer
- VMWare OS Optimization Tool
- Provisioning Services (PVS) Target Device Optimization Tool
- Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F)
Optimizing your golden master image can give you quite a performance boost, but without comparing the available tools, how do you know which one or ones to choose? The comparison matrix (in Excel format) offers you a deep-dive overview of all main configurations performed by each tool.
Also, a detailed description is given of each of the optimization tools including a subjective opinion on the ‘likes and dislikes’.
Read the entire article here: Image Optimization Tools Comparison Matrix
Via Dennis Span at dennisspan.com