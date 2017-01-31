Cisco recently announced our exciting new Cisco Spark Board. And, many customers are eager to ignite the meeting experience for their employees. Extending Cisco Spark into your corporate team rooms is the perfect way to tie your hardware and software capabilities together to boost team collaboration at any time in any place.

By itself, Cisco Spark Board is capable of revolutionizing the way your employees work together. However, in order to jump-start the full power of Cisco Spark Board, you have to do two things.

First, you need to implement Cisco Spark Board endpoints in your corporate team rooms and other physical locations where your teams meet to make business happen. Fortunately, it is simple and easy to install with just a power cord and a wireless network. It’s that simple. However, for large enterprises looking to deploy at scale and across the globe, installing new endpoints in dozens or even hundreds of conference rooms can be a daunting task—one that you probably did not anticipate. After all, who could have predicted Cisco would provide such a huge leap in enterprise meeting room collaboration?

Read the entire article here, Igniting Cisco Spark Board Across the Board with Cisco Services

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.