IGEL’s Enit Nichani Wins First Ever Pipeline Marketing Award

IGEL is all about firsts. We’re first to bring more powerful endpoint software to the thin client market to better serve remote and mobile workers. We’re first to bring a USB device, the UD Pocket, to disrupt the way enterprises have been thinking of serving up desktop screens to their remote workers. We’re first because we have talented people like our Director of Marketing, Enit Nichani, bringing new thinking to how we market IGEL.

Enit is capturing her own firsts this year! She has just been named as a winner in the new Pipeline Marketing Awards judged by a panel of marketing leaders from Uberflip, Radius, Linkedin, Heinz Marketing, and Bizible.

As the awards people note, “Pipeline marketing is the methodology of managing marketing to expand and optimize the entire funnel, not just the top. Rather than being content with driving lead volume or even opportunity volume, it’s a marketing strategy with a goal of growing revenue.”

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

